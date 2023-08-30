Miri Food Carnival gets praise for integrating green initiatives

MIRI (Aug 30): The Miri City Council’s (MCC) Miri Food Carnival has been praised for integrating green initiatives.

Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui said MCC has set conditions for vendors to practise green concepts such as not using polystyrene food packaging and single-use plastic, as well as discouraging the use of plastic straws.

In addition, the Public Health, Housing and Local Government Minister said MCC has also encouraged the public to bring their own food containers.

“This food carnival programme is one of Miri’s largest food and beverage sales festival programmes.

“It is a delight to see that the carnival has successfully gathered 105 food and drink vendors from throughout Sarawak,” he said in his speech to launch the carnival at the Miri City Fan yesterday.

His speech was read by Deputy Minister for Public Health, Housing and Local Government I Datuk Dr Penguang Manggil.

Dr Sim also said the public’s support is important to realise MCC’s desire to make Miri a truly green city.

“MCC has set an aspiration to make Miri the most liveable, smart, and green international resort city.

“Let’s give our full support to achieve this mission,” he added.

Among those present were Miri Mayor Adam Yii and Deputy Mayor Ariffin Mohamad.