PDP-PSB event in Simanggang called a firm response to divisive ideologies, religious fanaticism

KUCHING (Aug 30): A randau (dialogue) between Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) Simanggang and the Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) recently has been called a firm response to “increasing divisive ideologies and religious fanaticism” in the country.

In stating this, PSB Simanggang chairman Wilson Entabang said the effort aimed to preserve the cherished peace and harmony among all ethnic groups.

“In view of Malaysia’s current political landscape, marked by the rise of divisive ideologies and religious fanaticism, we in Sarawak need to unite and strengthen our political stand to stop and neutralise the scenario.

“Full support needs to be given to our unity government at the federal level, headed by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim,” he said in a statement.

Wilson said the gathering also aimed to explain to members of both parties about the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed by party leaders on July 23, which outlines a collaboration focused on enhancing the welfare of the people and strengthening the governance of Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) in the state.

He stressed the importance of continuing such explanatory sessions and dialogues throughout the state.

“This approach aims to ensure that the people understand the sincere intentions of both parties to bolster the state government and facilitate the smooth development of Sarawak.

“So far, the response from both parties’ members is positive and shows their undivided support for the GPS government and the leadership of our Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg,” he added.

Among those present at the randau session were Meluan assemblyman Roland Duat, Krian assemblyman Friday Belik, and PDP Sri Aman chairman Sia Pik Jiu.