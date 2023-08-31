Kembara Kenali Borneo: Agong in Sibu on Sept 9 for overnight stay

SIBU (Aug 31): Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah is scheduled to arrive here on Sept 11 as part of His Majesty’s ‘Kembara Kenali Borneo’ tour.

In disclosing this, Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) deputy chairman Mohamad Abdullah Izkandar Roseley said Al-Sultan Abdullah will be arriving at Yu Lung Tian En Si Temple at around 4pm.

“His Majesty will then be at Malay Union Club (MUC) at Kampung Bandong at about 7.30pm for dinner.

“The next morning, the King will be at Sibu Central Market between 8am and 9am for breakfast. The whole thing will be very informal,” he said during a full council meeting yesterday.

In this regard, Izkandar said SMC is fully prepared for the arrival of the Agong, who will then depart for Sri Aman for the continuation of the ‘Kembara Kenali Borneo’ tour.

The ‘Kembara Kenali Borneo’ tour will start in Tawau, Sabah on Sept 3 and end in Sipitang on Sept 7, before continuing to Sarawak from Sept 9 to 13.