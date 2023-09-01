Federal, state govts asked to emulate Sarawak’s support for Chinese independent schools

KUCHING (Sept 1): The country’s federal and state governments have been asked to emulate Sarawak’s support for Chinese independent schools.

In making the call, Sarawak Federation of Chinese Associations president Datuk Richard Wee said the Sarawak government’s backing for Chinese independent schools had enhanced the quality of education in these institutions.

“I urge the federal government and other state governments to emulate the policies set by the Sarawak government and extend their support to the independent Chinese schools.

“This will not only nurture talents but also contribute to our nation’s progress,” he said during the 10th Malaysian Chinese Independent Schools Ball Games Championship’s closing ceremony last night.

The organising committee chairman praised Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg’s unwavering support for education.

“His (Abang Johari) presence here underscores his passion and the importance he places on education. He is a strong advocate of education being the equaliser for all, irrespective of being rich or poor, urban, or rural,” said Wee.

Participants at the triennial event represented 43 Chinese independent schools from across the country, who competed in badminton, basketball, volleyball, and table tennis.

This year’s championship drew the largest turnout since its inception, with over 2,000 students, teachers, and parents converging here.

“We were in fact chosen to host this event in 2020, but it has been delayed for three years due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and fortunately for us it is possible to hold it now,” Wee said.

He congratulated the winners and offered words of encouragement to other participants.

“No matter what the results are, I hope you have made more friends and cultivated lasting acquaintances and friendship in the last few days,” he said.

Among those present were Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian; Minister of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah; and Sarawak United Association of Chinese School Boards of Management (Sha Dong Zong) chairman Temenggong Dato Vincent Lau Lee Ming, who was also event committee chairman.