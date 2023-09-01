PBB to hold conventions on S’wak’s new economic policies in four major districts

KUCHING (Sept 1): Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) will be holding a series of conventions in four districts between September to November this year, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

Themed ‘PBB Teras Kestabilan, Kemajuan dan Kemakmuran Sarawak’, The PBB president said the conventions are to be held in conjunction with the 60th anniversary of Sarawak’s independence.

“The convention will be held in Kuching on Sept 23, Oct 8 in Betong, Oct 29 in Sibu and Nov 11 in Miri,” he announced after chairing the PBB Supreme Council Meeting held at the party’s headquarters in Petra Jaya here today.

Abang Johari said the conventions are held to ensure the party’s members statewide are updated on the state’s new economic policies that are based on renewable energy and new industries based on renewable energy.

This, he added, includes carbon trading, hydrogen economy, and empowering the environment through secular economy especially on adding value to waste management into energy.

“These are the new things that are done under the PBB leadership, and its members need to identify this with a vision of this new economy that can bring benefit to Sarawak,” he said.