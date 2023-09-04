Dapsy says Sarawak govt must ensure cheaper local rice available

MIRI (Sept 4): Democratic Action Party Socialist Youth (Dapsy) Sarawak has called on the state government to take immediate measures to ensure Sarawakians have access to cheaper local white rice.

Dapsy Sarawak chief Peter Hee said prices of imported rice have skyrocketed due to supply issues as well as higher transportation costs.

Bernas announced that starting this month, the wholesale price of imported white rice will increase by RM850 per tonne, pushing prices from RM2,350 per tonne to RM3,200 per tonne.

Hee said many Sarawakians are forced to purchase more expensive imported rice as most local merchants do not sell local white rice.

“The people of Sarawak have no other options at all and are forced to eat expensive imported rice,” he said.

He suggested the Sarawak government act to reduce the dependence on imported rice, encourage local rice production, protect food safety, and ensure that the supply and price of local white rice remain stable.

“Looking at the whole of Malaysia, only Sarawak does not have cheap local white rice. The Sarawak government is duty-bound for this kind of failure,” he said.

According to him, it would be a serious breach of responsibility on the part of the government if Sarawakians could not even afford to enjoy cheaper local rice.