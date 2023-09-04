Is it a bus? Is it a train? Abg Jo says it doesn’t matter as long as ART tram Bulan is eco-friendly

KUCHING (Sept 4): Sarawak’s first hydrogen-powered autonomous rapid transit (ART) is a train-bus hybrid that’s energy-efficient and environmentally friendly, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said it didn’t matter whether the Bulan, which the ART smart tram has been named, looked like a bus or train so long as it was better for the environment.

“When the public first saw the ART, their first response was that it looked like a bus.

“We don’t care if it looks like a bus or a train. This one is a hybrid train, bus and tram.

“What is important is the power it uses and since this ART uses hydrogen and can accommodate 300 passengers, why not use it for the sake of our environment?” he said in his keynote address at the World Green and Sustainability Summit 2023 (WGSS) here today.

The ART is part of the Kuching Urban Transformation System (KUTS) project, with an implementation cost of an estimated RM6 billion.

Abang Johari said the KUTS ART Phase 1 will involve two lines, namely Samarahan and Serian lines, that will cover a total of 53km in southern Sarawak.

“At the moment, the project is solely 100 per cent (funded) by the Sarawak government, but we hope the federal government will help us as well,” he said.

The premier in his speech also spoke on the need to address global warming, where Sarawak has set ambitious goals to fight climate change.

“We aim for a renewable energy capacity mix of at least 60 per cent, focusing primarily on hydropower and broadening alternative sources. This focus will directly cut down our carbon footprint.

“Furthermore, by transitioning our mobility fleet to electric, we intend to decrease carbon dioxide emissions by 600,000 tones annually.

“Given that transport plays a major role in greenhouse gas output, electrification stands out as a vital measure to lower emissions and enhance air quality,” he said.

He also said that the Sarawak government is set to establish the Sarawak Climate Change Centre which will act as the primary nexus for the coordination, management, and guidance of all climate-related and carbon trading endeavours within the state.

“The establishment of this centre is crucial, given the magnitude of Sarawak’s carbon plan – it aims to provide a cohesive and strategically aligned approach to address the multifaceted challenges and opportunities presented by climate change and carbon trading,” he said.

Beyond these outlined strategies, he noted that Sarawak has intrinsic advantages in the realm of renewable energy where abundant sunshine paved the way for solar energy harnessing, while the state’s biomass resources hold immense potential for electricity and heat generation.

“We are poised on the cusp of an era of innovation, embracing cutting-edge technologies such as carbon capture, utilisation, and storage,” said Abang Johari.

Also present were Deputy Premier Dato Sr Dr Sim Kui Hian, KSI Strategic Institute for Asia Pacific chairman Tan Sri Majid Khan, KSI president Tan Sri Michael Yeoh, and World Green Organisation president Albert Oung.