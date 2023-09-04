Lahad Datu traders grateful for visit by King’s entourage

LAHAD DATU (Sept 4): A roadside trader selling drinks and snacks in Jalan Lahad Datu-Tawau was one of the lucky Sabahans when the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah, who were on their way to Lahad Datu town, made a twenty-minute layover at his stall Monday.

Expressing his gratitude, Blison Zainudin, 39, of Kampung Silam said the visit by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s entourage under the “Kembara Kenali Borneo” tour was a blessing for him as it increased his earnings for the day.

“Their Majesties supported my business a lot today. As a Lahad Datu resident, I feel proud to have met the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and his family for the first time,” he told Bernama.

Lahad Datu is one of the stopovers of the tour that kicked off today in Tawau, Sabah, and will end in Telok Melano, Sarawak, involving a distance of 2,154 kilometres via the Pan Borneo Highway, which connects Sabah, Sarawak and Brunei.

Their Majesties’ children, Tengku Arif Bendahara Tengku Muhammad Iskandar Ri’ayatuddin Shah, Tengku Puteri Raja Tengku Puteri Jihan Azizah ‘Athiyatullah, Tengku Puteri Raja Tengku Puteri Ilisha Ameera and Tengku Puteri Raja Tengku Puteri Ilyana are also part of the convoy.

Blison said the royal entourage also took the time to mingle with his customers.

Meanwhile, fruit seller Harawansah Malinggati, 25, said he was also grateful because Al-Sultan Abdullah and Tunku Azizah stopped at his stall near Jalan Tawau Semporna to buy rambutan, langsat and ciku.

“Alhamdulillah. I was nervous but very excited,” said the resident of Kampung Checkpoint, Tawau. Al-Sultan Abdullah, Tunku Azizah and their entourage set off on the 171.7km journey to Lahad Datu from Padang Perbandaran Tawau, here, at 8.30am.

Leading a 25-vehicle convoy and driving a four-wheel-drive vehicle, the King made many stops in several areas to buy fruits and snacks from local traders.

The fine weather also allowed the King and Queen to greet and mingle with the people and provided them with cash donations. – Bernama