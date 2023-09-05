Five generations of Ujai Sumbang family hold gathering in Kuching

SIBU (Sept 5): A total of 200 family members of Ujai Sumbang from all over Sarawak held a gathering at Imperial Hotel in Kuching last Saturday.

According to the event’s organising committee advisor Canon Dennis Gimang, those who attended the gathering were from five generations of the family.

Dennis said the gathering was held to further strengthen the family ties among the family members.

He said Ujai, who was born in 1885, was the first to explore Batang Paku in Betong to build a longhouse there.

“The original units of Ujai’s longhouse were units No. 6 and No. 7 in Nanga Samu, Ulu Paku, Betong (now known as Rumah Entri Lingkoi).

“From there, this family split-up to live in several areas in Ulu Paku, Betong and nearby areas,” he added.

Through Ujai’s marriage to Utie, they were blessed with seven children namely Dindun, Bibi, Felix Juing, Mathew Dana, Lementan, Edward Kechendai and Umping.

The only surviving child of Ujai is Umping, 88, who was also present at the gathering.

The gathering to reunite members of Ujai’s family was organised by a committee chaired by Ujai’s grandson Anthony Luta.