Two youths arrested for allegedly injuring, robbing woman at Kuching shopping mall

KUCHING (Sept 5): Police have arrested two 19-year-old youths for allegedly injuring and robbing a 24-year-old woman in the toilet of a shopping mall at Jalan Tun Datuk Patinggi Haji Adruce here on Saturday.

Kuching district police acting chief Supt Merbin Lisa said victim was found injured by her boyfriend, and her jewelries as well as her mobile phone were taken from her by the suspects.

“A report on the incident was received at 3.53am on Sept 2. Acting on the information received, police arrested the two suspects at the location of the incident.

“During the arrest, the police also seized a black shirt, a ring, two gold chains, and a luxury handbag from one of the suspects,” he said in a statement last night.

Merbin said both suspects have no previous criminal records, and their drug urine test results were negative.

“With the arrest, the police have successfully solved the case within 24 hours,” he added.

He said the two suspects have been remanded under Section 117 of the Criminal Procedure Code for investigation.

“The case is being investigated under Section 394 of the Penal Code for causing hurt while committing a robbery, which carries an imprisonment for up to 20 years and a fine or whipping, if convicted,” he added.