Lawyer appointed as Special Officer to Sabah CM

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 5): Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) N.20 Api-Api information chief Yee Tsai Yiew has been appointed as the Special Officer to the Chief Minister, Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor.

Yee, a lawyer by profession, was the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) candidate for Kota Kinabalu in the previous parliamentary election. She expressed her deep gratitude for the trust placed in her by the Chief Minister.

Yee said her appointment is a testimony of the Chief Minister’s emphasis on the importance of empowering youth, especially young women, in social service.

“I will do my utmost to ensure that my work contributes to the further development and prosperity of Sabah,” she said in a statement on Tuesday.

Yee hopes her appointment will encourage more women’s participation in social governance and politics, thus bringing new perspectives and approaches.

Upon her appointment, Yee will be leaving for Beijing, China from September 7-27 to attend the Seminar on Capability Building for Female Officials Participating in Social Management from Developing Countries, as the state government representative.

The seminar, organized by the China Women’s University will offer valuable experiences and insights on women’s participation in the economic and social development of developing countries.