Bintulu consumer council teams up with Socso to create awareness of benefits

BINTULU (Sept 7): The Bintulu branch of the National Consumer Action Council (MTPN) will collaborate with the Social Security Organisation (Socso) to enhance the distribution and comprehension of Socso’s diverse welfare benefits within the community.

MTPN Bintulu branch chairperson Chiong Ying Ying said this was in view that many people were not aware of the noteworthy welfare benefits offered by Socso.

“Language barriers often lead to senior citizens who are not fluent in the national language receiving incorrect information regarding welfare benefits when visiting Socso offices,” stated Chiong.

She said this after paying a courtesy call on Socso Bintulu branch manager Jimmy Hendrick Kijon recently.

Chiong was accompanied by six other members of the MPTN Bintulu branch during the visit.

“To address this issue, the Bintulu branch of MTPN and Socso will organise additional seminars aimed at raising public awareness and understanding of social security welfare,” she said.

She added that the seminars will offer pertinent information that will help individuals better comprehend the benefits they are eligible for and how to maximise these benefits to enhance their quality of life.