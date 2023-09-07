Julaihi: Association’s Sarawak chapter to promote solar power adoption, create sustainable ecosystem

KUCHING (Sept 7): The launch of the Malaysian Photovoltaic Industry Association (MPIA) Sarawak Chapter will help to give focus to renewable energy in the state, said Datuk Julaihi Narawi.

When launching the chapter today, the Minister for Utility and Telecommunication said MPIA Sarawak Chapter’s primary focus is to ensure the smoother implementation of Net Energy Metering (NEM) projects across Sarawak.

“The focus of MPIA Sarawak Chapter is to bring together diverse stakeholders, ranging from industry leaders and researchers to policy makers and technological innovators, under one umbrella to promote solar energy adoption and create more sustainable energy ecosystem in Sarawak.

“I do believe MPIA, like what has been achieved by any organisation in Sarawak, will be able to achieve it,” Julaihi said at the Sustainability & Renewable Energy Forum (Saref) 3.0 held at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK).

Emphasising the significance of this milestone, he said MPIA Sarawak Chapter marked the beginning of a new era of collaboration, innovation, and advocacy in the photovoltaic sector.

He said this was in line with Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Open’s vision to position Sarawak as a powerhouse of solar energy production and utilisation.

“With its commitment to collaboration and advocacy, the chapter aims to facilitate the deployment of NEM projects, thereby enabling individuals, businesses, and industries to harness the benefits of solar energy,” he said.

To foster collaboration and knowledge exchange, MPIA Sarawak Chapter has invited stakeholders from various sectors to join as members.

“By becoming part of the chapter, members will not only contribute to the growth of the photovoltaic industry but also gain access to a network of industry professionals, researchers, policymakers, and technology innovators,” Julaihi said.

MPIA Sarawak Chapter also plans to hold competency courses, workshops, and seminars to enhance the professional development of members.