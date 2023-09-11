Thousands greet King, Queen upon arrival in Bintulu 

BINTULU (Sept 11): The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah arrived in Bintulu for the first time yesterday, which was on the itinerary of the ongoing ‘Kembara Kenali Borneo’ tour.

Their Majesties and their entourage make a first stop at Kampung Penan Muslim, Mile 10 of Bintulu-Miri road.

Their arrival at 6.04pm was greeted by thousands of people from the nearby villages. Many of them headed straight to Masjid Darul Falah just to shake hands with Al-Sultan Abdullah.

Crowds converged on the roadsides, where everyone could be seen waving to Their Majesties.

As the King and Queen approached the main entrance, they all expressed the greeting ‘Daulat Tuanku’ (Long Live The Ruler).

Among those on the official welcoming committee yesterday Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Sarawak Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, Deputy Minister for Infrastructure and Port Development and Samalaju assemblyman Dato Majang Renggi, and Bintulu Resident Nyurak Keti.

Later, Tunku Azizah consented to presenting donations to some 100 needy people from the village.

After that, Their Majesties performed Maghrib prayer together with the local congregation at Masjid Darul Falah.

The royal entourage departed from the village around 7pm, to Parkcity Everly Hotel Bintulu where they would stay for the night.

Their Majesties are scheduled to visit Rumah Raymond Plen, at Sungai Gelam in Sebauh, early today before heading towards Tatau and making a stop in Sibu.

Running from Sept 3 to 13, the ‘Kembara Kenali Borneo’ kicked off in Tawau, Sabah. The journey covers a distance of 2,154km along the Pan Borneo Highway that connects Sabah, Brunei and Sarawak , with Telok Melano in Sarawak to be the end destination of the tours.