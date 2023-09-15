Motorcyclist, pillion rider killed after crashing into lorry at Jalan Triso-Maludam

KUCHING (Sept 15): A motorcyclist and his pillion rider perished after they crashed into a lorry at Jalan Triso-Maludam around 7.30pm last night.

Sri Aman police chief DSP Mathew Manggie said in a statement today the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene while the pillion rider died during treatment at Maludam Health Clinic.

“Both vehicles were heading towards Maludam from Triso when the crash occurred,” he said.

He revealed the initial investigation found the motorcyclist somehow lost control of the machine, causing it to crash and slide underneath the lorry.

The motorcyclist was identified as Syahzuwan Abdul Rasid, 18, and while the pillion rider was Peng Billy, 26.

The lorry driver, aged 44, did not suffer any physical injuries.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Separately, the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said in a statement that the motorcyclist had to be extricated from underneath the lorry.

Prior to their arrival, the pillion rider, who landed in the middle of the road, had already been transported to the Maludam Health Clinic.