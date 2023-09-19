Police actively looking into Kanowit brawl case, says Sarawak CP

KUCHING (Sept 19): Investigations into the riot in the car park behind the Kanowit District Office last week are actively being carried out, said Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Mohd Azman Ahmad Sapri.

He said there have been no new developments so far but he was confident the case, whereby two victims were assaulted by a group of men armed with sticks on Sept 12, will be tackled soon.

“In-depth investigations are ongoing and with a bit more time, I believe we can solve the case soon,” he said in a press conference announcing the crippling of the ‘Dedek Gang’ involved in robbery cases at the Kuching district police headquarters today.

In a video that had been widely circulated on social media, a group of men brutally assaulted two unarmed men at a car park behind the district office.

The victims’ vehicles were also damaged.

Mohd Azman had previously said a police report regarding the incident had been lodged, and the case is being investigated under Section 148 of the Penal Code.

The cause of the incident is still unknown, and the suspects are still being tracked down.