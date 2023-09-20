Abg Jo: Sarawak seeks to be global frontrunner in sustainable battery manufacturing

KUCHING (Sept 20): Sarawak aims to position itself as a frontrunner in sustainable battery manufacturing, said Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

When officially opening Fuya Energy Sdn Bhd at Demak Laut Industrial Park here today, the Premier said Sarawak has the potential to reshape the landscape of clean energy on a global scale.

“I understand that Fuya Energy is producing batteries in preparation for the transition of energy from fossil fuel to a new mode of engine without combustion engines but using batteries as part of the component in transition producing our green energy.

“I expect that technology can change due to changes in renewable energy and the materials that come out of Sarawak are materials that are based on materials that are more environmentally friendly. And once you can change all these, the market is yours,” he said.

According to him, Fuya Energy Sdn Bhd chairman Dato Sri Tay Chin Kin’s experience will enable adjustments to the new technology and Sarawak would hopefully produce eco-friendly batteries for the world.

He congratulated Fuya Energy for expanding to Sarawak, emphasising that the factory represents a critical milestone in the journey towards cleaner energy sources.

Abang Johari also addressed the industry’s pressing challenge of lithium-ion battery disposal.

He cited research into alternatives such as zinc-based batteries, known for their low-carbon footprint and eco-friendliness.

In this regard, he called upon Fuya and i-Cats University College to explore lithium substitutes.

“Since this factory is going to have collaboration with i-Cats University (College), I would like i-Cats to work with them and try to explore the substitutes of lithium in order to ensure the batteries are eco-friendly,” he said.

Abang Johari also turned his attention to the financial sector, hinting at opportunities for Fuya’s expansion through ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) funding.

“This could be advantageous for all parties involved,” he noted.

The event also saw a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between i-Cats University College and Fuya Energy Sdn Bhd.

Among those present were Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan; Minister of Food Industry, Commodity and Regional Development Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom; Deputy Minister for International Trade and Investment Datuk Malcolm Mussen Lamoh; Deputy State Secretary (Economic Planning and Development) Datu Dr Muhammad Abdullah Zaidel; and Sarawak Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Dato Sri Abang Abdul Karim Tun Abang Openg.