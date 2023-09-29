Seven make the cut for Bintang Baram Regatta 2023 finals happening tonight

MARUDI (Sept 29): Seven contestants made the cut for the Bintang Baram Regatta 2023 finals slated for tonight at the Marudi Waterfront.

They are Ester Huong, Ronald Wan Lusat, Gelvenia Kolan Lah, Elvin Darell Ekong, Mohd Fifi Ameira, Tiong Jie Yii and Albert Jimbat.

A total of 18 contestants participated in the competition, which saw 14 battle it out in the semi-finals on Friday night.

Baram MP Dato Anyi Ngau in his speech congratulated the finalists.

“Bintang Baram Regatta 2023 is a radio reality programme aimed at tapping new singing talents in Sarawak.

“Congratulations also to the Sarawak Broadcasting Department, especially Radio Television Malaysia (RTM) Miri and the organising committee for organising this event in conjunction with this year’s Baram Regatta,” he said.

The winner of the competition will take home RM2,000 in cash while the runner-up and second runner-up will receive RM1,500 and RM1,000 respectively.

As for the winner in the Best Performance category, they will take home RM500.

Consolation prize winners will each receive RM500 in cash.

All winners will also receive a trophy and certificate of participation.