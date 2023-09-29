Woman pleads guilty to aborting pregnancy, sentencing deferred

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 29): A 22-year-old unemployed woman pleaded guilty at a Magistrate’s Court here on Friday to aborting her pregnancy.

Magistrate Wan Farrah Farriza Wan Ghazali deferred the sentencing to November 2, pending the accused’s social report as she was 21 years old when the offence was committed.

According to the facts of the case, the accused deliberately took medicine to abort her pregnancy or cause the death of the child upon birth on July 4 at 9.30pm at a rented room at Sadong Jaya.

She was charged under Section 315 of the Penal Code which carries up to 10 years’ imprisonment or a fine, or both, on conviction.

When tendering the facts of the case, the prosecution told the court that a doctor at the Women and Children Hospital in Likas had lodged a report of receiving a female patient who was 25-week pregnant and later gave birth to a premature baby boy weighing 800 grams at the maternity ward.

The baby experienced heart problems and died an hour later.

Initial investigation by the police found that the woman went to the hospital complaining of abdominal pain and was discovered pregnant during treatment.

The court was also told that she was unaware of her pregnancy as her menstrual cycle was irregular and a few months prior to coming to the city to work, she had sexual intercourse with her fiance. She only found out she was pregnant by the end of June.

On July 4, she purchased three pills to end her pregnancy, the court was told.

The court was also informed that the woman was worried and embarrassed should her family find out about it.

She was said to have consumed one pill and inserted two pills into her private parts before experiencing severe abdominal pain. She went to the hospital in Likas the next day with her fiance.

Duty counsel Lim Ming Zoong @ Lawrence who represented the accused, informed the court that she was 21 years old when the offence was committed and applied for a social report to be prepared for her.

The prosecution proposed bail at RM2,500 in one surety.

Magistrate Wan Farrah allowed the accused to be bailed at RM2,500 with one surety pending the mention date.

Meanwhile, a 28-year-old unemployed man who pleaded guilty to stealing 12 cans of black pepper chicken and cheese chicken at the CKS Grocer Karamunsing at 9.30pm on September 21, was sentenced to three months’ jail.

Md Khairul Norman was caught on CCTV putting the items inside his bag and leaving the premises without making payments, Inspector Albert Basiri informed the court.

Duty counsel Carmen Khoo who represented the accused, asked for a light sentence, citing that he is married with one child, taking care of his mother, and was remorseful of his act.

Khairul was ordered to serve the sentence from the date of his arrest.

He was charged under Section 380 of the Penal Code which carries a jail term of up to 10 years and liable to a fine on conviction.