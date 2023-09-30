Man in Kuching rescued after falling into ravine

KUCHING: A man who fell into a ravine while walking towards his farm at Pangkalan Baru, Jalan Stephen Yong here at midnight was rescued this morning.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement said the victim was successfully lifted out of the ravine at 11.05am and sent to the Sarawak General Hospital for medical treatment.

According to Bomba, the operation to lift the victim out of the ravine with a bucket stretcher was delayed to 9.30am today, despite being discovered by rescuers at 2.30am.

“The reason for the delay was poor visibility and the condition of the victim, who had broken both legs from the fall,” it said.

The ravine, which connects to a road at the base, is estimated to be about 100 metres long.

Bomba said they were informed of the fall by the victim’s friend, who said they were walking towards the farm to collect jackfruits.

The victim’s friend was also sent to the hospital for medical treatment.

At the scene were rescuers from the Batu Lintang station, who started their operation at 12.50am and ended after the victim was successfully rescued.