Mussen: Pesta Benak gives economic, social benefits to local communities, industries in Sri Aman

KUCHING (Sept 30): The Pesta Benak or Tidal Bore Festival in Sri Aman offers a host of economic and social benefits to the local communities and industries, said Sarawak Deputy Minister of International Trade and Investment, Datuk Malcolm Mussen Lamoh.

In his address during the festival’s opening ceremony at the Sri Aman Waterfront yesterday, Mussen said the event has opened business opportunities not only for the locals but also those outside of the division.

According to him, the event has given them a platform for them to promote their products while generating income.

“The positive effect that we can see from the festival is that traders from the local community and outside of Sri Aman Division can participate in the event.

“They are able to introduce their products while exhibiting, and sell their products. This will indirectly help improve socio-economic status and generate more income,” he said

He also acknowledged that participation in the festival would have a substantial impact on products if traders are able to utilise opportunities during Pesta Benak.

In pointing to the potential of developing agricultural products, he said traders will not only be able to capture a wider market but also help them to develop a more sustainable business opportunity.

“Traders can sell products such as agricultural products, handicraft products and various types of food and drinks here.

“This indirectly provides an opportunity for traders to further improve their socio-economic status,” he said, adding that this will also contribute to the growth of the tourism industry in Sri Aman.

Mussen also called all quarters to continue to work hard and give strong support so that the tourism in the division can progress rapidly.

“Therefore, I hope that with solid support and commitment from all parties, the tourism industry, especially in the Sri Aman Division, will be able to progress more rapidly.

“And at the same time improve the socio-economic status of the people of Sri Aman,” he added.