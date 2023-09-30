‘Paddle in rhythm’ for the state’s development, Premier tells Sarawakians

MARUDI (Sept 30): Sarawakians must continue to “paddle in rhythm” so that its leaders can continue to focus on developing the state in line with the Post Covid-19 Development Strategy 2030 (PCDS 2030), said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said that the unity and peace enjoyed by Sarawakians have helped the state to develop and earned nearly RM12 billion in revenue last year.

“At a function in Perak, (Prime Minister) Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim started his speech with the tagline ‘Segulai Sejalai’ and this means that the people in Semenanjung acknowledged us because we unite.

“Just like a boat race, if you paddle, you must paddle in a rhythm. If not, the boat will capsize. And we are in rhythm – from boat paddling to our culture, we are very united, just like paddlers in the boat, they really paddle in a rhythm.

“We Sarawakians paddle Sarawak in the rhythm, and our rhythm is Sarawak First,” he said during the launching ceremony of the Baram Regatta 2023 and opening of the new Marudi Waterfront here today.

He assured that Baram, including Marudi town, will not be left behind in the state’s development plan, iterating that the state government remained committed in fulfilling its promises to develop the constituency.

He added that the state government has allocated RM1.5 billion to the Highland Development Agency (HDA) to build basic infrastructure including roads, electricity supplies and water in the highland areas of the state.

“Rome was not built in a day, but we have to start somewhere, and this is what we are doing in Baram.

“Marudi will be connected with Miri, even though the previous contractor was terrible, but today I can see that the pillars (of the bridge) are already up, and in the near future, you will get your bridge that will connect Marudi with Miri,” he said.

Adding on, he said that he and his team will continue to work hard to increase the state’s revenue this year so that it can give back to Sarawakians via more infrastructure developments.

“This year, God willing, we will break the record of 2022 in terms of revenue,” he said.

On the development in Marudi, Abang Johari said much has changed especially with the new waterfront, which he described as “more beautiful than the Kuching Waterfront”.

He also revealed that the state government will set up a science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) education laboratory in Marudi to complement Sarawak’s effort in carbon trading, green technology as well as in talent development

“We are aware that rural schools lack (STEM) laboratories. So how do they learn STEM if there are no labs?

“Marudi will have one lab that will be funded by our state government,” he said.

Meanwhile, Deputy Minister for Public Health, Housing and Local Government Datuk Dr Penguang Manggil, who is also Marudi assemblyman, said that the Baram Regatta which will be held triennially is the best platform for the multi-racial community in Baram to display their traditional culture to visitors both locals and foreigners.

“We are lucky because our uniqueness and cultural diversity is not only a tourist attraction, but also a symbol of unity and harmony of the multi racial community in Baram,” he said.

Among those present at the event were Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister Datuk Seri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah; his deputy Datuk Sebastian Ting; Deputy Minister in the Premier of Sarawak’s Department (Labour, Immigration and Project Monitoring) Datuk Gerawat Gala; Baram MP Dato Anyi Ngau; and Telang Usan assemblyman who is also Sarawak Tourism Board chairman Dennis Ngau.