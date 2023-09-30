She-Tech Asia to shine spotlight on women in technology

KUCHING (Sept 30): The Sarawak government is gearing up to launch the much-anticipated She-Tech Asia Forum 2023, which coincides with the 27th World Congress on Innovation and Technology and the 6th International Digital Economy Conference Sarawak (WCIT|IDECS) 2023.

This inaugural event, scheduled for Oct 3, will serve as a prelude to WCIT|IDECS 2023 and will centre around women’s representation in the technology sector.

The She-Tech Asia Forum 2023 is poised to make a significant impact by addressing the prevailing gender imbalance within the technology industry.

It aspires to be a catalyst for a vital shift in the discourse on gender diversity and empowerment, with a specific focus on boosting women’s participation in the technology sector.

“As the world shifts to an increasingly digitalised economy, empowering greater women participation in tech is key to fostering continuous growth for our economy and social inclusivity.

“The need for action is critical, and all stakeholders across public and private sectors must come together to close the gender gap and create equal opportunities and platforms for women to play a role in advancing our digital economy aspirations,” Sarawak Digital Economy Corporation (SDEC) chief operating officer Malseni Jamal said in a statement.

Distinguished speakers from across the globe are set to attend both the Congress and the She-Tech Asia Forum 2023.

Some notable names include Mike Walsh, Chief Executive Officer of Tomorrow; Prof Hiroshi Ishiguro, renowned Japanese roboticist and professor at Osaka University; Emma Yang, founder of Timeless and accomplished performer and speaker; and Tiffany Pham, Founder and CEO of Mogul and best-selling author.

The grand stage for WCIT|IDECS 2023 is the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK), where it will run from Oct 4 to 6.

This event is expected to bring together over 10,000 attendees, encompassing industry experts, policymakers, and entrepreneurs hailing from more than 80 countries. This list of speakers already boasts luminaries from over 22 countries.

WCIT|IDECS 2023 is poised to offer a rich and diverse program, featuring conferences, exhibitions, a Smart Cities masterclass, a Startup Village, a Global Leaders Round Table, business matching sessions, and a gala dinner awards night.

The event’s overarching themes, ‘Fulfilling the Promise of the Digital Age: Innovation and Technology Driving Economic Prosperity, Social Inclusivity & Environmental Sustainability,’ and ‘Advancing Digital Economy for Sustainable Development’, underline its commitment to exploring the transformative impact of technology on industries, business models, communities, and individuals.

This international gathering will delve into a wide array of topics, including artificial intelligence (AI), sustainability, 5G, autonomous technologies, diversity, and inclusivity, smart cities, global ICT policy, and space tech.

The collaboration, knowledge exchange, and insights shared during WCIT|IDECS 2023 is expected to shape the future of technology and innovation on a global scale.

Leading global organisations such as Huawei, Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC), TVS, Sarawak Energy Berhad, Digital Nasional Berhad, NEC and Whale Cloud have signed on as key sponsors.

Business Events Sarawak, Malaysian Technology Development Corporation (MTDC) and Maxis Berhad, among others, are supporting WCIT|IDECS 2023 as key partners.

The Borneo Post is an official media partner of the event.

Members of the public who wish to visit the WCIT|IDECS exhibitions are encouraged to scan the QR Code in the advertisement published in The Borneo Post newspaper and carried on its website.