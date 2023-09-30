National Sports Council board member buys advert space in KJA souvenir book in support of FSJA

MIRI (Sept 30): National Sports Council (NSC) management board member Alan Ling showed his support to the Federation of Sarawak Journalists Association’s (FSJA) Kenyalang Journalism Award (KJA) by making a sponsorship for the event’s souvenir magazines.

FSJA has been seeking sponsorship, especially from the business community, for its souvenir magazines which will be published in conjunction with the KJA dinner on November 24.

Ling, who is Pakatan Harapan Sarawak secretary, contacted FSJA president Andy Jong and placed two advertisements in the souvenir book.

When met after the presentation of the sponsorship cheque to FSJA committee yesterday, Ling said he always felt grateful for the strong support given by the media throughout his political career.

Thus, when he learnt about FSJA looking for sponsorship for their souvenir book, he felt obliged to support and hoped that with his action, more businesses will also render their support for the magazine.

“I am placing two advertisements via two companies associated with me, one is a plantation business based in Sarawak while the other is a remittance and money changing business based in Sabah but has outlets in Sarawak.

“Though I am no longer active at the forefront of politics, I will never stop providing support for our media friends in need as I really treasure the friendship fostered throughout all these years. They have guided and shaped me into a more matured person,” he said.

Ling is also executive council member of the Malaysian Senators Council (Majlis Senator Malaysia) by virtue of being a former senator serving from 2018 until 2021 as well as an entrepreneur and practising lawyer.