Cops hunt fake deliverymen who robbed senior citizen at home

KUCHING (Oct 1): Police are on the hunt for at least two individuals who robbed a senior citizen at her house in Kampung Sindang Baru, along Jalan Datuk Mohammad Musa on Sept 30.

Kota Samarahan police chief DSP Brodie Brangka in a statement today said the woman, 67, was approached at her front gate by a man who claimed to be delivering an order of perfume to the house.

“The victim denied she had made such an order. At this point, the man asked for permission to use the toilet in the house and was allowed by the victim.

“However, upon entering the house, he brandished a knife at the victim and a struggle ensued between them in the kitchen which ended with him escaping with the victim’s gold necklace,” he said.

Brodie added the suspect had also tried to snatch the victim’s gold bracelet but was unsuccessful.

“The suspect then ran out the house where an accomplice was waiting in a black car – said to be either a black Perodua Myvi or Axia.”

The victim, he said, was alone at the time of the incident as her daughter and two grandchildren had gone out.

The case is being investigated under Section 395/397 of the Penal Code for gang robbery.