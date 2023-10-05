Asian Games: National squash player Sivasangari bags gold after hard-fought fight

HANGZHOU (Oct 5): National squash player S. Sivasangari narrowly beat Hong Kong’s Chan Sin Yuk to clinch the Asian Games women’s singles gold at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Squash Court here today.

The 24-year-old won the match 8-11, 15-13, 10-12, 11-9, 12-10 in a 64-minute battle.

Sivasangari, who recovered from a horrific road accident last year, also won the women’s team gold on Saturday.

The world 37, fondly known as Sangari, advanced to the final after stunning top seed Satomi Watanabe of Japan 11-8, 11-8, 11-4, while Sin Yuk ousted compatriot Ho Tze Lok 11-4, 11-5, 11-8.

Sivasangari took silver in singles at the 2018 Jakarta-Palembang Asian Games after losing to former world number Datuk Nicol David in the final and won bronze in the team event.

Nicol won the women’s singles gold medal five times (1998, 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018) and silver once in 2002.

Earlier, Mohammad Syafiq Mohd Kamal-Aifa Azman had to be satisfied with silver in the mixed doubles after going down 10-11, 10-11 to top seeds Dipika Pallikal-Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu of India. – Bernama