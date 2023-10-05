Penang CM test-rides S’wak’s prototype ART hydrogen vehicle

KUCHING (Oct 5): Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow, who is on a working visit to Sarawak, had the chance to test-ride the prototype Autonomous Rapid Transit (ART) hydrogen vehicle, here today.

Sarawak Metro in a statement said the Chief Minister had the opportunity to see firsthand the autonomous operations of the ART along the engineering run route at the Isthmus.

Chow and his entourage were briefed on the technological components and functions of the zero-emission vehicle during the test ride, it said.

Accompanying them were Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Deputy Minister Datuk Sebastian Ting, Deputy State Secretary Hii Chang Kee and senior state government officials.

“Prior to the ride, the delegates visited Sarawak Energy Bhd’s hydrogen refuelling plant, where they took Sarawak Metro hydrogen buses to Menara SEDC for the ART test ride.

“At Menara SEDC, they were welcomed by Sarawak Economic Development Corporation (SEDC) chairman Tan Sri Datuk Amar Abdul Aziz Husain, SEDC general manager, Datu Abdul Hadi Abdul Kadir, and Sarawak Metro chief executive officer Mazli Mustaffa,” it added.

Sarawak Metro, a wholly owned subsidiary of SEDC has been entrusted to implement, operate and maintain the Kuching Urban Transportation System (KUTS) project, while EMG JV is the main contractor for System Package 1 of the KUTS Project.