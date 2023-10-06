Kuching FC inks RM1mln sponsorship deal with Press Metal

KUCHING (Oct 6): Kuching City Football Club (KCFC) has obtained an RM1 million sponsorship from Press Metal Aluminum Holdings Berhad following a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the two parties today.

Kuching City chairman Fazzrudin Abdul Rahman announced this during the MoU signing and cheque presentation ceremony in Petra Jaya.

Under the MoU, the Press Metal logo will be featured on KCFC’s home and away kit for the remainder of the 2023 season, with an option to support KCFC in 2024.

The deal also includes advertising boards as well as the Press Metal logo being featured on Kuching City media channels.

Fazzrudin thanked Press Metal for the sponsorship and collaboration, describing it as a prime example of how private companies can help develop football in Sarawak.

“We are excited to welcome Press Metal as a partner of Kuching City and we look forward to opportunities of collaboration in all aspects.

“Kuching City started from its humble roots being a homegrown football club, as we look forward to establish Kuching City as one of the top football clubs in the future, we need the support of private entities along the way.

“As we look to improve the footballing aspect of the club on the pitch, the club’s management aspect off the pitch is also being improved with sponsorship deals such as this,” said Fazzrudin, who is Tupong assemblyman.

Press Metal chief operating officer Choa Wei Keong said the collaboration with KCFC is part of the company’s approach to participate in the development of football in Sarawak and Malaysia.

“The KCFC brand is rapidly growing among the people of Sarawak and is able to capture the imagination of football fans.

“The success of the club in recent years is a source of pride for the people and for Press Metal. We are excited to be a partner of Kuching City and optimistic of the club’s growth in the near future.

“As we look to evolve the Press Metal brand, we believe through this collaboration, it will offer us even greater visibility through one of the most supported clubs in Sarawak,” added Choa.

Among those present were Press Metal Aluminum Holdings Berhad deputy general manager Low Kwong Fei and communications and public relations department manager Nina Melling, as well as KCFC CEO Iswandi Ali Hassan and KCFC board of directors representative Zainal Abidin Jali.