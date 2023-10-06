Two top awards for NEUON AI at Sarawak Digital Economy Awards

KUCHING (Oct 6): NEUON AI, an emerging leader in AI technology, won two awards at the Sarawak Digital Economy Awards (SDEA) 2023 here last night.

The awards, held in conjunction with the 27th World Congress on Innovation and Technology and the 6th International Digital Economy Conference Sarawak (WCIT|IDECS) 2023 Gala Dinner marked a significant moment for Sarawak’s dynamic business landscape.

NEUON AI received the coveted Premier’s Award for the company’s groundbreaking contributions to the digital landscape.

It was acknowledged for its locally-owned AI intellectual property, financial sustainability, and the development of a robust and scalable platform.

The company’s transformative work in AI and group-sourced big data aims to improve crucial aspects of Sarawak’s infrastructure, such as road maintenance and road safety.

In addition to the Premier’s Award, NEUON AI clinched the Research & Development and Commercialisation Award, further spotlighting the company’s pioneering advancements in automated vision technology.

Their locally developed AI platform, known for being affordable, user-friendly, and scalable, holds the potential to revolutionise industries and foster community engagement.

Among those present were Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian, Minister of Utility and Telecommunication Datuk Julaihi Narawi, and Sarawak Digital Economy Corporation (SDEC) chairman Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohamad Morshidi Ghani.

The Sarawak DEA 2023 Awards ceremony highlighted the thriving tech community in Sarawak.

This year’s event saw a 32 per cent increase in participation compared to the previous year, with a total of 139 entries received through a specially developed online system.

From these submissions, 24 finalists were selected for the second round of assessment, which involved a five-minute pitching session followed by questions from the panel of judges.