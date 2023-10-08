CM: Stop political bickerings and focus on developing Sabah

TAMPARULI (Oct 8): Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Hajiji Haji Noor urged all quarters to stop political bickerings and instead concentrate on developing the State.

“Without playing too much politics, we can give full attention on developing Sabah. We must ensure all the Hala Tuju Sabah Maju Jaya aspirations are successfully implemented,” he said when opening the Tamparuli Gagasan Rakyat annual general meeting at Dewan Tun Hamdan here on Sunday.

“The State Government under Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) has set a direction to develop Sabah. Despite facing many challenges like the Covid-19 pandemic and the political uncertainties at the Federal level, we succeeded in moving forward through the Hala Tuju Sabah Maju Jaya,” said Hajiji who is chairman of GRS.

He said the main focus of Gagasan Rakyat, which he leads, is Sabah’s development.

“We (Gagasan Rakyat) are not competing with our partners in (GRS). Gagasan Rakyat was not formed to play politics but we focus on the development aspect of the state,” he said.

Therefore, it was imperative that Gagasan Rakyat establish a solid cooperation with all GRS components in all its 73 divisions.

He said a strong unity is crucial in order for GRS to continue leading the State Government.

Hajiji said Gagasan Rakyat is only seven months old but he was glad to note the maturity of its leaders and members.

Hajiji also commended Tamparuli Gagasan Rakyat under the leadership of Datuk Alijus Sipil, which now has 68 branches and some 2,000 members.