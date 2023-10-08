Roger Ng in Malaysia, says IGP

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 8): The police today confirmed that former Goldman Sachs banker Roger Ng Chong Hwa has arrived in the country to assist in the investigation into the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said Ng arrived in the country last night but did not disclose his whereabouts for security reasons.

“I confirm, he (Ng) is already in the country,” he said briefly to Bernama.

Yesterday, Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, when saying that Ng was expected to arrive in Malaysia last night, said that the government’s focus was to recover assets linked to the 1MDB case.

On Friday, the media reported that Ng, who was sentenced to 10 years in prison in New York, in the United States, for helping loot billions of dollars from 1MDB, would be handed over to Malaysia to face related charges.

It is learnt that Ng will also be investigated, including by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission and the Securities Commission. – Bernama