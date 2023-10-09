1,528 vehicles cleaned during KTS-STIHL charity car wash project

SIBU (Oct 9): The Sibu and Sarikei leg of the KTS-STIHL charity car wash project saw a total of 1,528 vehicles cleaned here yesterday.

A total of 5,000 coupons had been distributed to Chinese independent schools in Sibu and Sarikei for the event which took place at Sibu Town Square Phase 2.

“Out of the 5,000 coupons, the turnout was only about 30 per cent or 1,500 cars due to the bad weather during the event,” KTS Trading Sdn Bhd Sibu branch manager Yong Bee Kiek said when met after the closing of the event.

The charity car wash project which kicked off in Bintulu is being held in conjunction with KTS-STIHL’s 55th partnership anniversary.

Other than Sibu and Bintulu, it has been held in Kota Kinabalu, Sandakan and Tawau in Sabah. The final leg of the project will take place in Kuching on Oct 21 and 22.

According to Yong, they have distributed 4,200 coupons in Kuching, priced at RM50 each.

A total of 14 Chinese independent schools in Sarawak and nine in Sabah will benefit from the project.

KTS has pledged to match every RM1 in coupon sales until it reaches RM1 million, to bring the total funds raised to RM2 million.