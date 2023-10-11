Onshore O&G drilling in Sarawak commences after 50 years

MIRI (Oct 11): Onshore well drilling in Sarawak commenced today after a 50-year hiatus, marking a milestone for oil and gas (O&G) exploration.

Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg officially launched the commencement of the drilling in a ceremony held at the Grand Old Lady, the site where the first oil well in Malaysia was drilled in 1910.

At the event, he said the rejuvenation of onshore O&G exploration in Sarawak would spur the state’s socio-economic growth to bring it another step closer towards the Post Covid-19 Development Strategy 2030 goals.

“As we take this step toward resuming onshore O&G activities after decades of inactivity, we are reaffirming our commitment to rejuvenate exploration onshore Sarawak and drive early commercialisation of onshore O&G discoveries,” Abang Johari said.

The drilling took place at Adong Kecil West field in Block SK433, which is an area of about 3,100-kilometre square awarded to Sarawak government-owned O&G company, Petros, in July 2021.

The operation is conducted jointly with another Sarawak company, Petra Energy Bhd.

Abang Johari said the natural gas produced from the Adong Kecil West field would be supplied to run a 400-megawatt gas turbine power plant, which is currently being constructed in Lutong and is scheduled to begin operations in 2027.

Meanwhile, Petros is wrapping up a joint technical study in another area identified as Block SK334, located onshore between Limbang and Lawas, two northmost districts in Sarawak.

“We are looking forward to a potential drilling of an exploration well (for Block SK334) in 2025,” Abang Johari added. – Bernama