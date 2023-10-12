Nanta: Construction sector must embrace technologies to keep up with modern demands

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 12): Malaysia’s construction sector must embrace disruption of technologies and adopt new mechanism and processes in responding to modern demands, said Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi.

He said, as the world faces challenges with the dynamics of technology, so must the construction sector, and the country must be prepared for it.

“I’m glad to note that Malaysia’s construction industry is very much into embracing science and technology not just in terms of physical but also software including artificial intelligence,” he told reporters after launching the 9th edition of the Malaysia International Construction and Infrastructure Technology Exhibition (MBAM OneBuild) here, today.

Nanta acknowledged the lack of foreign manpower in the industry, saying that there are problems that still persist.

However, the situation had improved over the last few months especially in terms of the time period in securing foreign workers in the country.

“With a new system that has been put in place, we are overcoming the problem together with the Human Resources Ministry and Home Ministry,” he said.

Commenting on Budget 2024 that will be tabled tomorrow in Parliament, Nanta said his ministry had put forth its requests and recommendations to ensure that the construction sector would be enhanced in its role in advancing the growth and development of the nation’s economy.

“We hope most of our requests (made to the Finance Ministry) would be positively answered by tomorrow.

“We have received some indication that the budget will be quite good in terms of rejuvenating the industry as it plays a crucial and integral part of the economy and nation building,” said the minister.

Meanwhile, Master Builders Association Malaysia (MBAM) president Oliver HC Wee said MBAM OneBuild which was last held in 2019 features 220 exhibition booths, with delegations from 15 countries including Malaysia, South Korea, China, Germany, and the United States.

Themed ‘Shaping the Future of Construction’, the three-day exhibition beginning yesterday would also feature talks and seminars that highlight current and future landscape of digital construction in Malaysia as well as efforts to shape the future of industrialisation and sustainability in the construction sector. – Bernama