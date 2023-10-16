Peter John backs police on unlawful assembly at Sibu Court, says case nothing to do with race

SIBU (Oct 16): Activist Peter John Jaban has called on the Iban community not to take the law into their own hands and to refrain from taking part in any unlawful gatherings or assembly.

He said this in a press statement after Sarawak deputy police commissioner Dato Mancha Ata warned that action would be taken against anyone who takes part in an unlawful assembly at the Sibu Court Complex tomorrow in connection with an ongoing case.

Peter, who is Gabungan Orang Asal Sarawak/Sabah (Goass) founder, said there were people who were manipulating the case to trigger racial sentiments that undermined the unity and harmony in the state.

“As law-abiding citizens, we must respect the court process and maintain the peace and unity by not taking part in any unlawful activities or gatherings. Don’t take the law into your hand unless you are willing to face the music,” he emphasised.

Peter also reminded the public, especially the Iban community, not to be easily instigated by individuals who only want to gain popularity out of the case.

“The issue of the recent fighting has nothing to do with civil society issues in general or racial issues,” he said, stressing also that the case had nothing to do with the rights of the indigenous people of Sarawak.

He also urged the public, especially netizens, not to spread false information on the case.

“Since this case has reached the level of the Sibu court and the superiors, I would like to remind everyone to keep calm and not take the law into their own hands. Let the police do their job of maintaining security and don’t complicate their job in maintaining public order.

“I call on the Dayak community and especially Dayak non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to think first before acting and respect the justice and legal system in this country and submit the case to the court to handle the trial so that it will run smoothly.”

On Oct 5, the police had set up a roadblock at Jalan Kampung Datu here and stationed a large number of personnel at the Sibu Court Complex when a man charged with attempted murder turned up for the extension of his bail.

The case has also been linked to a rioting incident at the Kanowit District Office on Sept 13.

The court has set Dec 5 for further mention of the case.