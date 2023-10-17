Malaysia, Indonesia to conduct military exercise in Tawau, Kalabakan

LAHAD DATU (Oct 17): The 13th Malaysian Infantry Brigade of the Malaysian Army and the Indonesian Army will be conducting the Kekar Malindo Exercise Series 46AB/2023 at Felda Umas, Tawau and Kalabakan.

The 13th Malaysian Infantry Brigade Command said in a statement here today that the exercise would be held from October 22 to November 1, and will involve military personnel and assets of both the Malaysian and Indonesian armies.

The public is advised not to cause any speculation if they notice the presence of Malaysian and Indonesian army personnel during the exercise in Tawau and Kalabakan. — Bernama