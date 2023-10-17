Premier: At least 50 chip designers needed for Sarawak’s semiconductor industry

KUCHING (Oct 17): Sarawak needs about 50 chip designers to support its semiconductor industry, said the state’s Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

Currently, he added, the state had 17 chip designers who had returned from overseas to work in the local semiconductor industry, including numerous professionals from the renowned Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) in Taiwan.

“The 17 chip designers are already working in the state and we need another 30 more designers. Currently, we are already doing designs for X-Fab Sarawak Sdn Bhd,” he said.

Abang Johari told this to reporters after officiating at a graduation ceremony of Swinburne University of Technology Sarawak campus at Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) here today.

The state Premier remarked that many Sarawakian professionals are returning home from overseas to support the state’s development growth and there are quite a number of Sarawakian chip designers currently working in Singapore.

Highlighting the vital role of higher learning institutions in the semiconductor industry, he said universities like Swinburne University of Technology Sarawak Campus offer courses up to PhD level for their design programmes.

“This will help us to produce graduates that are experts in industrial designs and chip designs under the Faculty of Information Technology (IT).”

He further said the constant rolling out of new electronic devices has meant the semiconductor industry needs to be able to meet the latest technological requirements and advancements.

Sarawak has recently set up a new state-owned company, Sarawak Microelectronics Design (SMD) Semiconductors Sdn Bhd, to venture deeper into the semiconductor industry.

Moreover, Abang Johari said the recent visit by Penang state government led by their chief minister Chow Kon Yeow had signalled potential collaboration between the two governments in the semiconductor industry.

On a separate matter, Abang Johari said Swinburne University’s main campus in Australia has recently offered a new discipline in aerospace and he is expected to visit the campus next year to understand more about the programme details.

He expressed interest for the Sarawak campus to one day offer the aerospace programmes as well, since the state is capable of producing sustainable aviation fuel (ASF) and Sarawak Economic Development Corporation (SEDC) is now working with the Airbus aerospace corporation.