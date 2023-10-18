The Kelabits are back in KL for another cultural extravaganza

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 18): The Kelabits are back!

Coming all the way from Bario in Sarawak, they are back to share more about their unique culture.

Following the success of their event at the Berjaya Times Square in October last year, the Bario community has seen an increase in tourist visits to their place, said a statement from Yayasan Kesenian Orang Asli, the foundation representing the community.

Datin Pearl Masna Ulun, a board director of the foundation and a Kelabit herself, is thrilled to have the chance to promote her culture with fellow Malaysians in the peninsula with a new edition of the show to be staged over two days from this Saturday at the same venue.

The foundation is committed to safeguarding, preserving, and honouring the rich cultural heritage of Malaysia’s indigenous peoples.

Their theme of cultural empowerment follows suit from their late founder Datuk Antony Ratos who promoted indigenous culture from the 1960s and the event will also witness the unveiling of an exquisite coffee table book, titled “Legend of the Indigenous People”.

The foundation is not only dedicated to preserving culture but also aims to bridge gaps in education and healthcare accessibility through its outreach programme Health Beyond Boundaries.

Their cultural display on Oct 21 will mark the beginning of outreach ventures which include two medical camps on Oct 28 and Nov 25 where they bring doctors and specialists to review the conditions of the children and elderly in remote villages with limited access to health.

– Bernama