Malaysian film clinches investment of RM4.73 mln

KUCHING (Oct 21): A Malaysian film has been selected to receive a substantial investment of RM4.73 million from SunStrong Entertainment.

Loh Din Yung’s ‘He Sang a Dirge’ was picked from the ‘Scam Prevention Short Film’ contest organised by SunStrong Entertainment.

Additionally, Loh’s other film ‘Bad Day’ also took second place in the competition.

In a press statement, SunStrong Entertainment said the competition ran for six months, which included the selection process and concluded with an awards ceremony in Beijing, China on June 17 this year.

The Top 10 finalists in the Open category submitted their film proposals to SunStrong Entertainment, with the top entries receiving cash prizes totalling RM600,000.

Inspired by actual events, ‘He Sang a Dirge’ focuses on a fraudulent chain of tuition centres in Malaysia said to be offering fake degrees to lure in tutors.

“Although known for its high student enrolment rate, this chain has a dark side unbeknownst to many, making the gripping script worthy of anticipation,” the statement explained.

Meanwhile SunStrong Entertainment founder Jment Lim said the competition was an initiative to support local talents and also increase awareness of scams and other social issues affecting the masses.

Another local film that has received investments from the entertainment firm is ‘Snow in Midsummer’ directed by Chong Keat Aun, which received a ‘Special Mention Musa Cinema and Arts Award’ at the Venice International Film Festival.

Chong’s film was also nominated in nine categories, which included Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay at the 60th Golden Horse Awards.

Another SunStrong Entertainment invested film by Chong, ‘Pavane for an Infant’, addressed on topics like out-of-wedlock pregnancy, abortion, and sexual assault – with the aim to raise public awareness of these issues.

‘Pavane for an Infant’ and ‘He Sang a Dirge’ are set to be showcased at major film festivals worldwide next year.