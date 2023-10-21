Premier: S’wak youths play pivotal role in safeguarding state’s interest, ensure GPS’ sustainability

KUCHING (Oct 21): Sarawakian youths play a pivotal role to continue safeguarding the state’s interests that would ensure the future of Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

“To sustain it (GPS), it depends on us as the people and Anak Sarawak whether we want to safeguard Sarawak or not.

“We are getting old, and we have young leaders who will replace us. It is up to you to sustain it, up to you to protect the rights of Sarawak and up to you to make Sarawak heard by all leaders.

“Here it is, and I am confident, InsyaAllah GPS will sustain,” he said.

Abang Johari was responding to a question by a participant during the public dialogue in conjunction with Lan Berambeh Anak Sarawak at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (Mitec) in Kuala Lumpur today.

The participant had asked Abang Johari, who is GPS chairman, to what extent GPS can sustain without a split in the coalition as it comprised four political parties.

Abang Johari reiterated that GPS was formed in response to Sarawak’s need for a stronger political identity and to ensure that the state’s voice is heard at the federal level, emphasising Sarawak-first policies.

“In GPS, our theme has always been ‘Sarawak First’. Priority is given to Sarawak within the spirit of Malaysia,” he said.

He also touched upon GPS’s relationship with the federal government and explained that GPS ensures Sarawak’s voice is heard by having five federal ministers representing the state in the federal government becoming part of the unity government.