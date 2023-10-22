15 Sarawakian para athletes to participate in Asian Para Games 2023

KUCHING (Oct 22): Ten men and five women are among the Sarawakian para athletes set to compete at the 4th Asian Para Games, said Minister for Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Sarawak Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

She said the Malaysian contingent consists of 130 athletes and will be participating in 14 sporting events.

“Of this number, 15 teams with Sarawakian para athletes were selected to represent Malaysia for seven sports events, namely wheelchair basketball, boccia, lawn bowl, archery, swimming, power lifting and para table tennis,” said Fatimah.

She was speaking at the Kuching Love Book Association’s 5th Anniversary Charity Night held at the Salvation Army Community Complex in Kota Samarahan last night.

The sports event is held at China’s Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Stadium from today (Oct 22) until Oct 28.

Of the 35 medals being targeted by the Malaysian contingent, the Sarawakian para athletes are expected to clinch two gold, four silver and twelve bronze medals, she said.

Powerlifter favourite, Bonnie Bunyau, who won Malaysia’s first ever gold medal in the sport in the men’s 72kg event at the 2020 Summer Paralympics in Tokyo, will also be competing.

Gold medal Paralympic swimmers, Muhammad Nur Syaiful Zulkafli and Fraidden Dawan are also set to compete.

On another note, a total of RM30,000 were presented to three associations during the charity night gala.

Organised by the Kuching Love Book Association in conjunction with their fifth year anniversary to raise funds for the three associations, each of the associations received RM10,000 each.

The associations are the Kuching Autistic Association, Kuching Life Care Society and the Sarawak Hun Nam Siang Tng.

Meanwhile, 38 Yayasan Amal Cinta donated RM4,000 to 20-year-old Imenwell Isak and two laptops to the Salvation Army.

Imenwell, who is visually impaired, received the donation as an assistance for him to obtain a magnifier that can enable him to read clearly and excel in his education, said Fatimah.

“He obtained a CGPA of 3.25 in his STPM examination. This magnifier will be of immense assistance for him.

“We always focus on education for our children. With education, it will be able to change their lives, hence why I supported the request by the Sarawak Society for the Blind for this donation,” she added.

Also present at the charity night gala was Kuching Love Book Association founder, and chairperson, May Loo; and Board of Management of Kuching Chung Hua Primary School One to Six chairman, Dato Jonathan Chai Voon Tok.