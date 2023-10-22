DBP D-G: Writers play important role in Sarawak’s development agenda

KUCHING (Oct 22): The works of writers play an important role in determining that the development agenda can be achieved in line with the slogan ‘Sarawak Maju dan Makmur’ (Progressive and Prosperous Sarawak).

In stating this, Dewan Bahasa dan Pustaka (DBP) director-general Dr Hazami Johari has expressed hope that the DBP would continue to receive support and assistance from the writers towards contributing to the development of the state and country through their works.

“The contribution from the writers is pivotal in determining that the national development agenda is continuously planned, especially in Sarawak.

“It is also in line with the state government’s efforts of developing the economic sector and infrastructure, in addition to ensuring that the people would continue to live in peace and harmony,” he said when officiating at the ‘Tinta Kenyalang Awards 2023’ in DBP Sarawak hall here Friday night.

On the awards, Hazami hoped that the programme could motivate writers to produce award-winning works and at the same time, encourage them to continue contributing to the development of the state.

During the ceremony, SM Teknik Sejingkat was announced winner of the state-level ‘Secondary School Magazine Award (Poetry Category)’, while SMK Dato Permaisuri Miri and SMK Baru Miri won the awards for the ‘Short Story’ and ‘Essay Categories’, respectively.

SMK Pending won for the ‘Language Category’ and walked away with RM1,000 cash prize, certificate and books published by DBP, whereas SMK Sacred Heart took home RM700 in cash, certificate and books published by DBP as the winner of the ‘Publishing Category’.

The Special Jury Category was awarded to SMK Baru Miri, earning the school RM500 cash, certificate and books published by DBP.

For the Sastera Tunas Sarawak Award (HSTS) 2022/2023, the recipients for the ‘Poetry Category’ were Sharifah Zubaidah Wan Abu Bakar (‘Harapan Buat Betanak’), Benedict Samling (‘Andai Aku Bukan Ranting’) and Mohammad Jazuli Madenan @Asseman (‘Opening the World from the Window of Mind’), who each brought home RM300, a certificate and a book published by DBP.

For the ‘HSTS Short Story’ category, the three winners were Benedict Samling (‘Rattus Tiomanicus), Dayang Khairina Nazihah Abang Median (‘Ke Dunia Hadal’) and Stephanie Juanita Ahlee (Tanah Pusaka) – each walking away with RM500, certificates and books produced by DBP.