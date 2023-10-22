Four Melaka geosites have potential to become national geoparks, says Mineral Dept director

MELAKA (Oct 22): Four research geosites in Melaka — Tanjung Tuan, Pulau Besar, Pulau Undan and Pulau Upeh have the potential to be declared as national geoparks based on their geological heritage, biodiversity, and high cultural heritage value.

Negeri Sembilan and Melaka Mineral and Geoscience Department Director Siti Aminah Abdul Sarif said the four sites have their individual uniqueness with valuable heritage resources including scientific, recreational, aesthetic, and cultural features which can be elevated as new geo-tourism products.

“The research on developing these geoparks started in May last year and we found that Tanjung Tuan has a complex geodiversity and rock formation which is more than 400 million years old.

“In fact, in Pulau Besar, the Titiwangsa Range granite outcrops stretch to this area and have unique geological features, while Pulau Undan has a tombolo, which is a sandbar, that changes with the seasons,” she told reporters here today.

Commenting further, Siti Aminah said the geological structure and geodiversity of the geosites will not only attract visitors to enjoy their natural beauty but will also contribute to the scientific aspect of education in the field.

She said research on geosites was ongoing and is expected to be completed in 2026.

Meanwhile, Mineral and Geoscience Department (Planning and Development Monitoring) deputy director Noorazhar Ngatimin said geoparks are areas that can be used for preservation, education, and sustainable development.

“For areas to be declared as geopark, the evaluation report must be presented to the National Geopark Committee. The creation of a national geopark is the first step towards a world-class geopark status under Unesco,” he added. — Bernama