National Service Training Programme 3.0: Give priority to hiring ex-trainers, says Cuepacs president

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 22): Former trainers of the National Service Training Programme (PLKN) should be given priority to be re-absorbed into the coaching team.

President of the Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (Cuepacs) Datuk Adnan Mat said this was to ensure that the programme, that will be implemented again after it was stopped completely in 2018, can be carried out more effectively.

“This step can also help the government save cost to re-train trainers because their previous experience can be used again with the latest module,” he said in a statement here today.

He said the re-hiring of former trainers can also alleviate a specific financial pickle because there are among them who are unable to clear loans with financial institutions made while on duty previously.

In the meantime, Adnan said Cuepacs welcomed the government’s decision to re-implement PLKN and was confident that a more focused approach would be able to mould young people to have good character.

“The re-implementation of this programme with several improvements that can save government expenses is also highly commendable and in line with the emphasis on good governance and administration as emphasised by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim,” he said.

On October 9, Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan told the Dewan Rakyat that the government would continue with PLKN 3.0 with different training methods including requiring young people to undergo training at military camps. — Bernama