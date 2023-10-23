MBKS salutes ‘Ironman’ heading to Taiwan event

KUCHING (Oct 23): Kuching South City Council (MBKS) has hailed its councillor Bong Siak Peng who will be taking part in the Ironman 70.3 competition to be held at Kenting in Taiwan on Oct 29, 2023.

His participation was announced by Mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng in a ceremony at the MBKS premises here today.

“Cr Bong Siak Peng’s participation in this demanding event not only showcases his unwavering dedication and commitment but also stands as a beacon of inspiration to the local community,” said Wee.

“We are filled with immense pride and joy as we prepare to watch Cr Bong Siak Peng represent our beloved city in the event. His dedication to physical fitness, coupled with the values of perseverance and determination, resonates deeply with the spirit of Kuching City South. This is a moment of unity and strength for us all,” he added.

In a show of moral support Wee presented Bong with the State flag during the ceremony.

Ironman 7.3, which is a renowned test of physical endurance and mental fortitude, comprised a 1.9-km swim, 90-km bike ride and 21.1-km run.

Bong is actively involved in community initiatives including the promotion of a healthy and active lifestyle.

“This opportunity represents not just a personal achievement but also a symbol of our city’s dedication to physical wellness and community strength,” Bong said.

He described his journey as a testament to the Council’s commitment to promote physical wellness, active engagement and the values of unity.