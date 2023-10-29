Lawyer detained over i-Serve, MYAirline case released on police bail

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 29): A lawyer for an investment company and believed to be linked to the co-founder of low-cost airline MYAirline has been released on police bail last Friday.

Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf, in a statement today, said the 62-year-old man was released at 9pm at the Pudu Police Station, here, but would be called back by the police to record his statement.

The lawyer was among four individuals detained by the police last Thursday for an investigation into a money laundering case involving investment company i-Serve and low-cost airline MYAirline.

Besides the lawyer, the other three suspects comprised a treasury assistant, a finance assistant, a research and development (R&D) manager and a shareholder of the same company.

On October 17, police arrested the co-founder of the local airline, who has a Datuk title, along with his wife and son at their residence in Shah Alam to facilitate investigations under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001. — Bernama