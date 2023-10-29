Sabah CM calls on media organisations to involve more youths in journalism

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 29): Media organisations should ensure the journalism industry in Sabah continues to thrive by involving more youths in the field, says Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor.

He said not many among the younger generation wanted to make journalism a career option nowadays, with among the key reasons being the less attractive salary packages.

“Perhaps it is time for media organisations to offer appropriate salaries and incentives to ensure that more among the young generation take up journalism in the future,” he said while officiating the 2023 Kinabalu Press Awards (KPA) here last night.

Also present were Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil, Sabah Assistant Minister of Tourism, Culture and Environment Datuk Joniston Bangkuai, and Sabah Journalists Association (SJA) president Datuk Muguntan Vanar.

Meanwhile, Hajiji called on media practitioners to continue helping the government in disseminating information about the successes that had been achieved down to the grassroots level in order to increase the people’s confidence in the government.

“Smart cooperation between media practitioners and the state government is very important and needs to be continuously strengthened to ensure that the success achieved through the Sabah Maju Jaya development plan can be communicated directly to the people,” he said.

Meanwhile, the 2023 KPA saw Bernama bag two major awards and seven merit awards. – Bernama