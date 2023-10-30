Hold CSR programs focused on corruption prevention – CM

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 30): Private companies and government-linked companies (GLCs) in Sabah should consider conducting their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programs in the form of anti-corruption prevention and education.

They can collaborate with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) in organising the CSR, Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor said.

According to Hajiji, Section 34(6)(h) of the Income Tax Act 1967 states that any private company or GLC which implements CSR programs focused on prevention of corruption and education in the country is eligible for tax deductions.

According to the provision, these companies can apply for tax deductions based on their gross business income that corresponds to the amount of expenses incurred.

“I, therefore, urge private and government companies in Sabah to take advantage of this tax relief and incentive by organizing CSR programs that focus on anti-corruption prevention and education in collaboration with MACC,” he said.

“This indirectly helps promote a culture of integrity and anti-corruption among the state’s residents,” he said when officiating the state level ‘Program Kedai Jujur 2023’ that was held at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Sri Nangka in Tuaran on Monday.

The Chief Minister stressed that the state government continuously supports and collaborates with MACC in combating and implementing corruption prevention activities.

This included improving governance and enhancing integrity among public servants and students, he said.

Hajiji added that the public also needs to provide full support and cooperation to MACC by reporting corruption and cases of abuse of power.

“This is essential so that corrupt individuals face the appropriate legal consequences, thus setting an example for the community,” he pointed out.

On the Program Kedai Jujur, Hajiji disclosed that it is a shop that sells fast-moving items but operates without a cashier during school hours.

Buyers who include students, teachers, parents0 and the public make payments for their purchases in cash through a designated collection box.

“The Kedai Jujur is not profit-oriented and is primarily an educational experiment designed to teach children the value of honesty and paying for items before taking them. It is also an initiative to instill moral values in students from a young age.

“Good habits like this should be cultivated from a young age, so they become a way of life as they grow up. The concept of the Kedai Jujur can serve as a primary deterrent at an early stage to prevent students from behaving without integrity,” he said.

Hajiji pointed out that the Kedai Jujur concept is not new in Sabah as it is synonymous with unmanned stalls that can be seen along the roadside in several areas of the state.

The sellers simply provide a special collection box for customers to make payments, relying on their honesty.