Squash likely to be in ‘Road to Gold’ programme, says MSN board member

MIRI (Oct 30): The National Sports Council (MSN) board of management member Alan Ling is confident that squash will be put under the Road to Gold (RTG) programme, following its inclusion in the 2028 Olympics.

According to him, the MSN will hold a meeting, where this matter would be listed among the agenda.

“I believe that squash will be listed under the RTG programme and possibly, Malaysia will get the first Olympic gold medal from squash,” he told reporters after declaring the closing of Miri Closed Squash Tournament 2023 at Pei Min Squash Academy yesterday.

Adding on, Ling, who represented Miri MP Chiew Choon Man at the event, said the RTG programme was established by Ministry of Youth and Sports, overseen by the minister Hannah Yeoh and Olympic Council of Malaysia president Tan Sri Dr Mohamad Norza Zakaria.

“In fact, the fight to have squash included in the Games has been on-going for many years, and so, it is definitely good news for all our players and coaches that it is going to happen in the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles, USA,” he said.

An allocation of RM20 million, added Ling, would be set aside for the RTG programme.

“Squash will have the funding meant for training and preparations for the Olympics.”

Ling also unveiled the plan to establish a Sports Talent Fund to help cover the expenses of athletes in undergoing training and participating in competitions outside Miri.

“The fund will be used to ease the burden off the athletes, covering transportation expenses.

“I have proposed this to the Miri MP,” said the MSN board member, adding that Chiew had also pledged RM3,000 to Miri Squash Association.