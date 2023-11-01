Petronas to study proposal on opening university in Sarawak

BINTULU (Nov 1): Petronas will study a proposal to build a Universiti Teknologi Petronas (UTP) (UTP) campus in Sarawak.

Petronas chairman Tan Sri Mohd Bakke Salleh said Petronas needed to take various factors into account before making any decision on the proposal.

“For Petronas, we need to study and take certain factors into account before establishing a UTP campus in Sarawak. This proposal is good but there are also implications that Petronas needs to take into consideration,” he said.

He told this to reporters after the opening ceremony of the Bintulu Mara Junior Science College (MRSM) campus developed by Petronas here, today.

Earlier in his speech at the same event, Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg said Sarawak is ready to provide suitable land in the state if Petronas is interested in building a UTP campus there.

The Bintulu MRSM campus, which involves a construction cost of RM122 million, will be operational from March 2024, and will provide opportunities for students in Sarawak to obtain quality education and stimulate interest in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM).

Covering an area of ??22,000 square metres, the Bintulu MRSM campus has the capacity to accommodate 450 students. – Bernama